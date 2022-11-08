Sunny and Mild Election Day

We are free and clear of active weather Tuesday, plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Nothing to slow you down heading to the polls on Election Day. Sunshine dominates Wednesday and Thursday with warmer highs in the low to mid 70s. Enjoy it while you can. A cold front will spark scattered rain showers Veterans Day and following that, MUCH colder air this weekend, likely the coldest of the season so far. Break out the flannel! Arctic air barrels south and highs will crash to the 40s Saturday and may not make it out of the upper 30s Sunday. We'll have multiple mornings with lows in the 20s and hard freeze potential. The big November chill hangs on well into next week.