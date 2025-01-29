Sunny and Mild Midweek

We've hit the middle of the week, and our sunny and above normal weather continues with highs in the low to mid 50s Wednesday. Expect increasing clouds with afternoon shower developing Thursday as low pressure spins up to our southwest. Rain is likely Friday as the low runs the Ohio River. Highs will surge to the mid to upper 50s Thursday and max out in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday. Colder air follows with a partly sunny Saturday and highs back in the 40s.