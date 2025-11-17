Sunny and Near Normal Monday

If you have a yard full of leaves to rake you have one day left to do it before rain sets in. We're in for plenty of sunshine and near normal highs in the mid 50s Monday. Low pressure will cross the Commonwealth Tuesday, we'll see rounds of showers and isolated t-storms develop Monday night and continue through Tuesday. A southwest wind will push highs to the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday will provide a brief break in active weather with lingering clouds and highs in the low 60s. More showers and storms fire up Thursday into Friday with well above normal highs in the mid 60s.