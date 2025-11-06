Sunny and Seasonable Thursday

We're cooling back down Thursday with near normal highs around 60°. We'll also enjoy plenty of sunshine with the wind backing off, a great opportunity to rake all the leaves that are piling up. Expect scattered showers and t-showers Friday, mainly in the afternoon and overnight. A few strong storms (damaging wind) will be possible down south. Saturday brings a break in the action with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s, but we'll see another round of showers overnight into Sunday morning. The coldest air of the season crashes in early next week. A few rain/snow showers are possible Sunday night, but the big story is how cold it will get. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s Monday and Veterans Day with a hard freeze (lows in the 20s) Tuesday morning.