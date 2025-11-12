Sunny and Seasonable Midweek

We've hit the middle of the week and we're trending toward sunny seasonable weather. Expect sunshine with near normal highs in the upper 50s Wednesday. A dry cold front passes through late in the day, about the only thing it will do is shift the wind and drop highs a few degrees, back to the mid 50s Thursday. A warm front will bump up cloud cover Friday but also send highs into the 60s. We're in for an above normal weekend with Saturday in the upper 60s, some may hit 70° down south! Showers will wrap up the weekend with 50s and unsettled weather likely next week. If you missed seeing the northern lights last night, we may have another chance thanks to a strong solar flare Wednesday evening.