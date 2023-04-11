Sunny and Spectacular

Unseasonably warm and spectacular spring weather continues Tuesday with high pressure firmly in control. Expect sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will be a carbon copy, another beautiful day. We'll max the warmth out with highs in the upper 70s Thursday before shower and storm chances start creeping in for the weekend. Just a few at first Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs still in the 70s but more widespread showers and storms look to fire up late in the weekend.
Posted at 3:51 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 03:51:04-04
