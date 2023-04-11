Sunny and Spectacular

Unseasonably warm and spectacular spring weather continues Tuesday with high pressure firmly in control. Expect sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will be a carbon copy, another beautiful day. We'll max the warmth out with highs in the upper 70s Thursday before shower and storm chances start creeping in for the weekend. Just a few at first Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs still in the 70s but more widespread showers and storms look to fire up late in the weekend.

