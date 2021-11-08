Sunny and Spectacular Monday

High pressure dominates Monday and we'll keep the spectacular weather from late in the weekend rolling. Expect sunshine and above normal highs in the upper 60s thanks to a southwest wind. Tuesday's a keeper too, mostly sunny with highs near 70°. A cold front drops south and stalls just to our north midweek bumping up cloud cover in the morning but it doesn't look to bring much rain. That'll change as low pressure spins up across the Great Lakes, rain chances ramp up for Veterans Day and the temperature cools down heading into the weekend.