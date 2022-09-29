Sunny and Spectacular Thursday

Tuesday we had to deal with gusty wind. Wednesday it was extensive cloud cover. Thursday, we're firing on all cylinders! Expect sunshine and highs in the upper 60s, another unseasonably cool day but a beautiful afternoon. Friday looks even better, sunny and in the low 70s. Hurricane Ian will slowly work its way off the east coast of Florida Thursday and briefly back out in the Atlantic before making a second (U.S.) landfall somewhere along the South Carolina coast, likely as a tropical storm. As it drifts northwest and transitions to a remnant low, showers will spread into the Commonwealth over the weekend. Our best chance for showers will be Saturday into Sunday with a sharp west to east gradient, expect better coverage over eastern counties.

