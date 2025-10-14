Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Sunny and Spectacular Tuesday

Active Weather Likely Late this Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Spectacular weather continues to dominate through the end of the work week with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Take advantage of it! A cold front will spark showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday; we'll need to watch for strong storms and heavy rain. It will also drop highs from the upper 70s Saturday down to the upper 60s early next week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18