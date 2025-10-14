Sunny and Spectacular Tuesday

Spectacular weather continues to dominate through the end of the work week with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Take advantage of it! A cold front will spark showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday; we'll need to watch for strong storms and heavy rain. It will also drop highs from the upper 70s Saturday down to the upper 60s early next week.
