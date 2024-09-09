Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Sunny and Spectacular Weather Continues Monday

Heating Up Midweek
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

High pressure dominates through midweek and we're in for more spectacular weather with a gradual warming trend. Expect sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s Tuesday. We'll max out around 90° Wednesday before change sets in later in the week. The remnant of a potential tropical system currently over the Gulf will track northeast and could ramp up cloud cover and rain chances while cooling it down a bit this weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18