Sunny and Spectacular Weather Continues Monday

High pressure dominates through midweek and we're in for more spectacular weather with a gradual warming trend. Expect sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s Tuesday. We'll max out around 90° Wednesday before change sets in later in the week. The remnant of a potential tropical system currently over the Gulf will track northeast and could ramp up cloud cover and rain chances while cooling it down a bit this weekend.