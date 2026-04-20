Sunny and Still Cool Monday

Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine Monday, and it will be a cool start to the work week. Expect below normal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure slides east, and a warm front lifts north Tuesday, initiating a south/southwest wind shift and a rapid warmup. Highs will jump to the mid to upper 70s through midweek, eventually topping out around 80° Thursday. We'll stay in the 70s this weekend but also see a rising chance for showers and storms Friday night into Saturday.