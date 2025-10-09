Sunny and Very Cool Thursday

High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep it sunny and dry Thursday, and with a continued northeast wind, unseasonably cool. Expect highs in the upper 60s with our coolest morning of the season in the works Friday. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s with patchy frost possible in spots. This weekend looks spectacular with continued sunshine and highs climbing from the low 70s Friday (around normal) to the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. If you're heading out to Keeneland for the fall meet or the Lexington Humane Society Bark Bash on Saturday it will be beautiful!