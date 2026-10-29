Sunny and Very Warm Thursday

We're staying unseasonably warm through the end of the week with plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday will bring increasing clouds with a slim chance for isolated pm showers. Overall, it'll be a great weekend for the Breeders' Cup and Halloween trick or treating. We're trending unsettled and little less warm next week with the chance for showers and storms on the rise.
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