Sunny and Warm Monday

We're starting off the work week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s, another very nice but very dry September day. Low pressure (potentially tropical) off the Carolina coast will slowly back build west/northwest through midweek. We'll see an increase in cloud cover from the southeast and cooler highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We'll also see a few showers Tuesday, Tuesday night. We'll clear out again later in the week with more sunshine and highs in the 80s into the weekend.