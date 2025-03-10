Sunny and Warm this Week

Low pressure passes to our southeast and high pressure takes over early in the week. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs soaring from the mid 60s Monday to the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Friday, well above normal warmth and spectacular weather! Lexington's record highs this week are in the upper 70s to low 80s. Active weather fires up as we head into the weekend with showers and storms likely Friday into Saturday. We'll need to watch for strong storms with gusty wind and heavy rain.