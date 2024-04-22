We're sunny and warmer Monday with highs edging into the low to mid 60s. That's still below normal but warmer than the 50s we wrapped the weekend up with! Tuesday will bring a little more cloud cover and a southwest breeze as a cold front approaches. Highs will jump to the upper 60s, low 70s with isolated showers possible. A round of shower and isolated t-showers will blow through overnight into Wednesday morning with midweek highs back in the mid 60s.

