Sunny and Warmer this Weekend

Sunshine stays with us Friday, expect highs in the low to mid 70s. A spectacular start to what will end up being a slightly warmer weekend. Highs will reach the upper 70s, pushing 80° Saturday and Sunday with continued sunshine and dry conditions. It'll be a great evening at Kroger Field as the Cats take on the Commodores Saturday. Enjoy this weather while you can, an October reality check is on the way next week! Our first cold shot of the season drops in behind a Sunday night cold front. Highs will tumble to the 60s Monday and bottom out well below normal, mid to upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect colder lows too, in the upper 30s with our first patchy frost potential a couple of nights.