Sunny and Warmer Thursday

Sunshine abounds and highs start to climb for the next two days. We'll top out in the mid 70s Wednesday and max out in the upper 70s near 80° Thursday before a cold front sweeps through and ushers in the coldest air of the season. Opening day for the Fall Meet at Keeneland will be much cooler, highs will fall to the mid 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies and isolated showers/sprinkles possible. A north/northeast wind ahead of a sprawling Canadian high will deepen the chill, Saturday's high will be on either side of 60°. This will also set up our first widespread frost threat, some may get down to freezing as well with Saturday and Sunday morning lows in the 30s.