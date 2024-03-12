Sunny and Warmer Tuesday

We're in for another sunny and spectacular afternoon with well above normal highs soaring into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday. Wednesday will see similar highs, but a few showers and isolated t-showers may drift through from late morning into the afternoon. Thursday is where the March warmth peaks, expect highs in the low to mid 70s even with partly sunny skies and a few showers and storms around. Active weather is still likely Thursday night into Friday with widespread showers and strong storms inbound, possibly in a couple of waves. If you're an allergy sufferer, blame it on our early season warmth and the trees! Pollen counts will stay on the medium-high side until wet and cooler weather sets in later this week.

