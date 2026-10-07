Sunny and Warmer Wednesday

The wind shifts to the south/southwest midweek, and we'll warm up a bit but also hold on to sunny and dry weather. Expect sunshine with highs edging into the low 80s Wednesday. A dry cool front tracks south Thursday, adding a few afternoon clouds and keeping the temperature in check. We'll top out around 80°. This weekend starts off dry and quiet but we're watching the development of a tropical system in the gulf that will spread moisture north late in the weekend. Rain will develop Sunday into Monday and depending on the track of the remnants of that storm, we could see some beneficial (and heavy at times) rainfall.