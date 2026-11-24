We're in for a sunny but unseasonably cool Tuesday with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s as a northeast wind keeps pulling chillier air across the Commonwealth. Cloud cover ramps up overnight, and Wednesday will end up mostly cloudy with a few late day showers and highs in the mid 50s. Thanksgiving will bring a much-needed round of widespread rain but also lead to slick and hazardous travel. With highs falling back to the 40s and extensive cloud cover, it'll be a good day to load up your plate and stay in the house. We're cold enough overnight into Friday (lows around freezing) that lingering rain showers may mix with snow showers.