We're in for a sunny but unseasonably cool Tuesday with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s as a northeast wind keeps pulling chillier air across the Commonwealth. Cloud cover ramps up overnight, and Wednesday will end up mostly cloudy with a few late day showers and highs in the mid 50s. Thanksgiving will bring a much-needed round of widespread rain but also lead to slick and hazardous travel. With highs falling back to the 40s and extensive cloud cover, it'll be a good day to load up your plate and stay in the house. We're cold enough overnight into Friday (lows around freezing) that lingering rain showers may mix with snow showers.
Sunny, Below Normal and Dry Tuesday
A Chilly and Wet Thanksgiving Still in the Works
Add LEX 18 News as a Google Preferred Source
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.