Sunny but Cold Midweek

Even with high pressure overhead and plenty of sunshine, Wednesday's highs will struggle to hit the upper 20s with the wind chill in the single digits in the morning and teens later in the day. Thursday looks partly sunny and a little less cold thanks to a southwest wind shift, highs will edge into the upper 30s in the Bluegrass and 40s southeast. We'll catch the developing stage of what could be a significant east coast winter storm this weekend. Expect gusty (NW 20-30 mph) snow showers Friday with minor to light accumulation possible from the Bluegrass into eastern mountain counties to start the weekend. Saturday will clear out rapidly but stay cold with highs in the 20s.

