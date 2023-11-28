Sunny but Cold Tuesday

Our late November cold shot bottoms out Tuesday with highs barely making it into the low to mid 30s, even with plenty of afternoon sunshine. We're mostly clear and cold overnight, expect lows in the upper teens to low 20s. As high pressure to our south slides east the wind will slowly shift to the southwest midweek, and we'll start to warm up. Highs will climb to the upper 40s Wednesday and level off in the 50s the rest of the week. Watch for rounds of rain heading into the weekend.

