We're in for a sunny but still cold Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and a mostly clear and cold night with lows in the upper teens. A gusty southwest wind sets up midweek and we'll "warm up" to near normal, in the low to mid 40s. That milder air will result in mainly rain showers developing Wednesday with increasing clouds. A cold front slides east overnight with a chance for a brief rain/snow mix on the tail end of the precipitation. An Arctic front ushers in another wave of much colder air to start the weekend, setting us up for what could be a significant winter storm with accumulating snow Saturday-Sunday.