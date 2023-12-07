Sunny, Dry and Milder Thursday

Sunshine finally returns Thursday and with a southwest breeze highs will climb into the mid 50s, beginning a significant warm up that will carry into the weekend. Expect a mostly sunny Friday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, the pick day of the weekend. Saturday will end up even warmer with a continued (and gusty) southwest wind driving highs into the 60s. Along with the unseasonably warm air, we'll see a rising rain chance. Showers and isolated t-showers will fire up Saturday, mainly later in the day and continue overnight into Sunday. We'll need to watch for locally heavy rain. Much colder air following the departing system will spark scattered snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning.

