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Sunny, Dry and Spectacular Weather Keeps Coming

High Pressure Clamps Down the Rest of the Week
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It doesn't get much better than this... high pressure continues to dominate and we're in for more sunny, dry and spectacular weather. Highs will hover around the low 70s with sunshine the rest of the work week and likely into the weekend. The one big drawback, drought. We've already been sliding back into it the last few weeks, and this will only exacerbate it.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18