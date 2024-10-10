Sunny, Dry and Still Spectacular Thursday

High pressure stays in control through the end of the week and our spectacular run of October days continues. We'll end up sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s Thursday into Friday. This weekend trends a little warmer, highs will top out in the upper 70s Saturday and near 80° Sunday. A Sunday night (dry) cold front will usher in the coldest air of the season next week, highs will tumble to the 60s Monday and bottom out in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s, some may see their first chance for patchy frost.