We're staying sunny and dry as we reach the middle of the week, and we'll continue to slowly warm up through the end of it. Expect sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, pushing 70°, Thursday through Saturday. Lexington's normal high is in the mid 50s. A late weekend cold front will spark showers Saturday night into Sunday and briefly cool it back down early next week.