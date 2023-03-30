Sunny Thursday but Storms Brewing Friday

Take full advantage of Thursday, we'll end up sunny and warmer with highs edging into the 60s but active weather is ramping up for the weekend. Clouds increase overnight and a morning round of showers and isolated t-showers will blow through. This will set the stage for another wave of showers and storms Friday night that could be strong to severe. We're under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes are possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Stay weather aware! The more significant severe threat remains farther west. In the wake of the departing low, we'll see wind gusts in the 40 to 50+ mph range overnight and through the day Saturday.

