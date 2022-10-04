Sunny, Warm and Dry through Midweek

We're all about high pressure this week with continued sunshine and slowly warming highs. Expect low 70s Tuesday, mid 70s Wednesday and a peak in the upper 70s near 80° Thursday. A cold front will sweep through Thursday night into Friday with a stout Canadian high following. While we won't see much rain we will cool down. The coldest air of the season will take over this weekend with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the 30s. Our first potential widespread frost/freeze is still in the works Saturday and Sunday morning. Good football weather for the Cats Saturday night, layer up!