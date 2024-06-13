Sunny, Warmer Thursday

High pressure is still in control Thursday, we'll stay sunny and see highs creeping into the mid to upper 80s with mugginess rising slightly as well. It'll be a great day to hit the neighborhood pool. A cold front will slowly drop south Friday sparking isolated showers and t-showers with partly sunny skies but really not impacting the heat all that much. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday. Our first heat wave of the year starts to simmer late in the weekend and continues through the middle of next week. Highs will soar well above normal, into the low 90s and with muggier air the heat index will push triple digits.

