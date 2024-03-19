Sunny, Windy and A Little Warmer Tuesday

Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs rising into the low to mid 50s thanks to a stiff southwest breeze. Spring begins (the vernal equinox) late Tuesday evening and the first full day of spring looks pretty good. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s Wednesday. A dry cold front will pass through with colder air following. Thursday morning lows will crash down in the 20s again, another hard freeze. Even with sunshine, highs will struggle to hit the upper 40s Thursday. Friday looks warmer (50s) with scattered rain showers to start the weekend.

