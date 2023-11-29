Sunny, Windy and Milder Midweek

High pressure drifts toward the east coast and we'll start to shake the cold snap that started the week. Expect a southwest breeze and plenty of sunshine Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s, around 50° south. Thursday will bring more cloud cover, partly sunny skies with even warmer highs well into the 50s. We'll stay in the 50s this weekend with showers likely Friday into Friday night.
Posted at 3:48 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 03:48:16-05
