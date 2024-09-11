Sunny with Heat Peaking Wednesday

Heat peaks midweek with plenty of sunshine and highs around 90°. As high pressure slides east, Hurricane Francine will make landfall along the Louisiana coastline Wednesday evening and then slowly drift up the Mississippi River Valley Thursday before stalling near Western Kentucky early in the weekend. We'll see a rising rain chance with highs falling into the 70s. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, have a backup plan in place. Showers and storms will come in waves with big breaks between rounds, expect a significant precipitation gradient with lower totals east and higher totals west ranging from a few tenths of an inch to a few inches.