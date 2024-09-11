Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Sunny with Heat Peaking Wednesday

Cooler with Showers and Storms Rising this Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Heat peaks midweek with plenty of sunshine and highs around 90°. As high pressure slides east, Hurricane Francine will make landfall along the Louisiana coastline Wednesday evening and then slowly drift up the Mississippi River Valley Thursday before stalling near Western Kentucky early in the weekend. We'll see a rising rain chance with highs falling into the 70s. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, have a backup plan in place. Showers and storms will come in waves with big breaks between rounds, expect a significant precipitation gradient with lower totals east and higher totals west ranging from a few tenths of an inch to a few inches.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18