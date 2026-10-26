Sunshine and 70s continue before rain returns Halloween Weekend

We are enjoying another beautiful fall afternoon across Central and Eastern Kentucky! After starting off on a chilly note this morning, with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s, we've warmed up nicely with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 70s.

The good news is that this beautiful weather isn't going anywhere just yet! We'll continue to see comfortable temperatures and plenty of dry weather throughout the rest of the workweek before rain chances finally return for Halloween weekend.

Chilly mornings and warm afternoons continue

Our stretch of pleasant fall weather will continue over the next several days, with chilly mornings followed by warmer afternoons.

Overnight lows will generally fall into the 40s, while afternoon highs climb into the mid 70s through Wednesday.

Wednesday morning looks to be an exception, with more cloud cover keeping temperatures a little warmer in the low 50s.

A few more clouds but warmer temperatures late week

While we'll continue to see plenty of sunshine, you may notice a few more clouds moving into the region Wednesday and again toward the end of the week.

The good news is that those clouds won't bring any significant rainfall, with dry conditions expected to continue through Friday.

Temperatures will actually warm a little more as we head toward Thursday and Friday, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s across much of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

That's well above average for the end of October!

Rain chances return Halloween Weekend

Our next opportunity for rainfall looks to arrive just in time for Halloween weekend.

Right now, Halloween on Saturday is still looking mostly dry, with temperatures reaching the low 70s. While a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, the better chance for rain looks to hold off until late Saturday night.

Showers will become more likely Saturday night into Sunday as our next weather system moves into the Ohio Valley.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the exact timing and coverage of the rain, but Sunday currently looks to have the better chance for widespread showers.