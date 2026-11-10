Sunshine and 70s this afternoon before rain, gusty winds return Wednesday

We have enjoyed another beautiful afternoon across Central and Eastern Kentucky, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s!

These temperatures are running well above average for this time of year, but some big changes are heading our way as we move through the rest of the week.

We'll hold onto the nice weather through the first part of Wednesday before showers and a few thunderstorms move into the region. Behind that system, much colder air will arrive, bringing a chilly end to the week and even a small chance for our first snow flurries of the season!

Mild Weather Continues Into Wednesday

After a sunny and warm Tuesday afternoon, we'll continue to see pleasant conditions heading into the evening hours.

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and low 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off dry, with a mixture of sunshine and increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon highs will once again reach the mid to upper 60s across much of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

However, clouds will continue to increase as our next weather system approaches, bringing rain chances back into the forecast by late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Showers and a Few Storms Return Wednesday Night

A cold front will begin moving across Kentucky late Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and potentially a few thunderstorms into the region.

The best chance for rain will arrive Wednesday evening and continue into the overnight hours before gradually moving out early Thursday morning.

While the overall severe-weather threat remains low, a few stronger thunderstorms could produce gusty winds. Much of Central Kentucky is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which is a Level 1 out of 5.

Thankfully, this system is not expected to bring significant rainfall totals, with most locations forecast to receive less than a quarter of an inch.

Much Colder and Windier Thursday

Once the cold front pushes through, we'll notice a major change in our temperatures!

Much colder air will quickly move into Central and Eastern Kentucky on Thursday, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

That's quite a difference compared to the low 70s we've been enjoying!

Along with the colder temperatures, Thursday will be rather windy, with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts potentially reaching 25 to 30 mph.

The combination of colder temperatures and gusty winds will make it feel even chillier outside.

Could We See Our First Snow Flurries?

Believe it or not, we could even see a few snowflakes flying before the week is over!

As colder air moves into the region Thursday night into Friday morning, there is a small chance that lingering moisture could produce a few light snow flurries, especially across Eastern Kentucky.

However, confidence remains low because enough moisture would need to stick around after the cold front moves through.

If we do see any flurries, no snow accumulation is expected.

Freezing Temperatures and a Chilly Weekend Ahead

The colder weather will stick around through Friday and into the weekend.

Afternoon highs Friday and Saturday will struggle to reach 50 degrees in many locations, with overnight temperatures falling below freezing.

Morning lows in the 20s and low 30s will be possible Friday through Monday, so you'll want to make sure you're prepared for the colder conditions.

The good news is that most of the weekend is looking dry, with temperatures gradually beginning to warm back up Sunday and Monday.

Another weak weather system could bring a chance for showers early next week, but confidence in that system remains low.

For now, enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures while they last because we're about to trade our mild November weather for a much colder end to the week!