Sunshine and beautiful fall weather continue through the weekend

We are enjoying another beautiful fall afternoon across Central and Eastern Kentucky! After starting off on a chilly note this morning, with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s, we've warmed up nicely with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs climbing into the low 70s.

The good news is that this pleasant weather pattern isn't going anywhere anytime soon! We're looking at several more days of sunshine, comfortable afternoon temperatures and crisp fall mornings as we head toward the weekend.

Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons

Our mornings will continue to feel quite chilly over the next several days, so you'll definitely want to keep a jacket handy if you're heading out early.

Temperatures will generally start off in the upper 30s and 40s before warming into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s during the afternoon hours.

Thankfully, plenty of sunshine will help warm things up each afternoon, making for some great fall weather across the region.

Sunshine sticks around through the weekend

If you've been enjoying the sunshine and comfortable temperatures, you're in luck!

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern, keeping skies mostly sunny and rain chances near zero through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

Temperatures won't change much either, with afternoon highs generally reaching the low to mid 70s.

Whether you're heading to a pumpkin patch, enjoying the changing fall colors or just spending some time outdoors, the weather is looking fantastic!

Dry weather continues into next week

Our stretch of quiet weather is expected to continue into the beginning of next week, with sunshine and pleasant temperatures sticking around.

Rain chances will remain very limited through at least Tuesday, giving us several more days of dry weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

There is a little more uncertainty in the forecast beyond Tuesday as the overall weather pattern begins to change, but for now, we have plenty of beautiful fall weather ahead to enjoy!