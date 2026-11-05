Sunshine and Dry Weather Returns Thursday

Sunshine returns and we'll dry out Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, southeastern counties may reach the low 70s.. A front drops south Friday, ramping up cloud cover but with very little moisture to work with. We could see isolated afternoon showers or sprinkles with highs falling to the upper 50s. Cooler, drier air filters in behind the front with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s this weekend.