Sunshine and pleasant fall temperatures stick around all week

We are enjoying another beautiful fall afternoon across Central and Eastern Kentucky! After starting off chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s, we've warmed up nicely, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

The good news is that this pleasant weather pattern isn't going anywhere anytime soon! We're looking at plenty of sunshine, comfortable afternoons and chilly mornings throughout the upcoming week and into the weekend.

Chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons

Our mornings will continue to feel quite chilly over the next several days, with overnight lows generally falling into the upper 30s and mid 40s.

Some of our colder, sheltered valleys could see patchy frost again Tuesday morning. Patchy fog will also be possible in a few river valleys, so keep that in mind if you're heading out early.

Thankfully, sunshine will help temperatures rebound each afternoon, with highs generally reaching the upper 60s and low 70s across much of the area.

Sunshine and dry weather continue all week

If you've been enjoying the beautiful fall weather, you're in luck!

High pressure will remain in control of our weather throughout the week, keeping skies mostly sunny and rain chances near zero.

Temperatures will stay comfortable, with afternoon highs running slightly above average for this time of year.

As we head into the weekend, we could even see temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s, making for another great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the fall weather.

Dry conditions could worsen drought

While all this sunshine is great for outdoor plans, the extended stretch of dry weather does come with a downside.

Much of Central Kentucky is already experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with moderate drought affecting portions of Southern Kentucky.

With no measurable rain expected over the next seven days, those rainfall deficits could continue to grow.

For now, though, our forecast remains quiet, with plenty of sunshine, crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons expected through the upcoming weekend.