After another chilly start to the morning across Central and Eastern Kentucky, we've warmed things up nicely this Wednesday afternoon!

Temperatures started off in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. However, with plenty of sunshine, we've managed to warm back into the 60s this afternoon.

The good news is that this warming trend isn't over just yet! We'll continue to see plenty of sunshine and dry weather throughout the remainder of the workweek and into the start of the weekend, with some locations potentially reaching the low 70s.

Another Chilly Night Ahead

Once the sun goes down this evening, temperatures will quickly begin to drop thanks to mostly clear skies and light winds.

Overnight lows will generally fall into the mid to upper 30s, although some of our typically colder locations and river valleys could drop closer to or slightly below freezing.

Patchy river valley fog will once again be possible early Thursday morning.

Sunshine and Temperatures Near 70

We're looking at some beautiful fall weather throughout the remainder of the workweek!

High pressure will continue to keep our weather quiet, with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Thursday's afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s, with some locations potentially reaching 70 degrees. By Friday and Saturday, temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s, putting us well above average for this time of year.

Even though we're enjoying warmer afternoons, mornings will remain on the chilly side, with overnight temperatures generally falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rain Chances Return Sunday

Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day to get outside and enjoy the warmer temperatures before our next weather system arrives.

A cold front will move through the region Sunday into early Monday, bringing our next opportunity for some much-needed rainfall.

Unfortunately, this system is not expected to be a significant rainmaker, with most locations forecast to receive less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

Much Cooler Weather Returns Next Week

Behind the cold front, another round of colder air will move into Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Afternoon highs Monday through Wednesday will only reach the 40s and low 50s, with overnight temperatures dropping near or below freezing by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.