Sunshine and warm fall weather continues

We are starting off another chilly Sunday morning across Central and Eastern Kentucky, with temperatures in the 40s and even a few upper 30s in some of our colder locations. You'll definitely want that light jacket if you're heading out the door!

The good news is that we'll warm up nicely throughout the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s.

If you've been enjoying this beautiful fall weather, you're in luck! Our stretch of chilly mornings, comfortable afternoons and plenty of sunshine will continue through much of the upcoming week.

Chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons

Our mornings will continue to feel cool over the next several days, with overnight temperatures generally falling into the 40s.

Some of our colder valleys and rural areas could dip into the upper 30s, with patchy fog possible during the early morning hours, especially near rivers and other bodies of water.

Thankfully, sunshine will help warm things up each afternoon, with highs reaching the low to mid 70s across much of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Warmer temperatures return later this week

Our stretch of dry and pleasant weather isn't going anywhere just yet!

High pressure will continue to keep our weather quiet throughout the workweek, bringing plenty of sunshine and little to no chance of rainfall.

We could see a few more clouds during the middle of the week, but temperatures will gradually warm as we head toward Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon highs could climb into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week, which is around 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year!

Rain chances could return Halloween Weekend

Our next opportunity for rainfall looks to arrive around Halloween weekend as our weather pattern finally begins to change.

While Halloween itself is still more likely to remain dry, rain chances are expected to increase at some point during the weekend.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the exact timing, so it's too early to say whether showers will impact any Halloween plans.

Looking even farther ahead, the beginning of November could bring a more active weather pattern with additional opportunities for rainfall.

For now, enjoy the beautiful fall weather because we still have several more days of sunshine and comfortable temperatures ahead!