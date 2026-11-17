After another chilly start to the morning across Central and Eastern Kentucky, we've warmed things up nicely this Tuesday afternoon!

Temperatures started off in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s this morning. However, with plenty of sunshine, we've managed to warm back into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

The good news is that this warming trend will continue throughout the remainder of the workweek, with temperatures eventually approaching into the upper 60s before our next chance for rain arrives this weekend.

Another Cold Night With Patchy Fog Possible

Once the sun goes down this evening, temperatures will quickly begin to drop thanks to clear skies and light winds.

Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s across much of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Make sure to keep the jacket handy as you're heading out early Wednesday morning.

Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Stick Around

We're looking at a beautiful stretch of fall weather throughout the remainder of the workweek!

High pressure will continue to keep our weather quiet, with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Afternoon temperatures will gradually increase by around two to four degrees each day.

Wednesday's highs will climb into the low to mid 60s, followed by mid to upper 60s on Thursday. By Friday, some locations could even approach 70 degrees!

Despite the warmer afternoons, mornings will remain chilly, with temperatures generally dropping back into the 30s overnight. Some locations could see a difference of 30 to 35 degrees between their morning lows and afternoon highs.

Weekend Rain Chances and Another Cooldown

Saturday is shaping up to be another beautiful November day, with dry conditions and afternoon highs in the upper 60s and potentially the low 70s.

However, clouds will begin increasing later Saturday as our next weather system approaches the region.

Rain chances will return late Saturday night and continue throughout Sunday as a cold front moves across Kentucky. The thunderstorm threat looks very limited at this time, but this system could bring some much-needed rainfall to the region.

Behind the cold front, much cooler air will return, with afternoon highs dropping back into the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday and Tuesday. Dry conditions are expected to return early next week.

An Early Look at Thanksgiving

As we look ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday, another weather system could bring more clouds and a chance for rain to the region.

Temperatures are currently looking fairly seasonable for the holiday, but with Thanksgiving still more than a week away, there is plenty of time for the forecast to change.

For now, enjoy the sunshine and warmer afternoons while they're here!