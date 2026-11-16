We are starting off the workweek with some beautiful fall weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky! After a chilly Monday morning, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s and wind chills in the mid 20s, we've warmed things up nicely this afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine has stuck around throughout the day, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50s. That's already a little warmer than what we experienced over the weekend!

The good news is that this warming trend is just getting started. We'll continue to see plenty of sunshine and dry weather throughout the rest of the workweek, with temperatures eventually climbing back into the upper 60s and possibly even the low 70s.

Another Chilly Night Ahead

Even though we've enjoyed some sunshine and milder temperatures Monday afternoon, we'll quickly cool things back down once the sun goes down.

Temperatures will fall through the 40s and upper 30s this evening before dropping into the low to mid 30s overnight. Some of our typically colder locations could dip into the upper 20s.

Sunshine and Warmer Weather Continue This Week

If you've been missing the warmer temperatures, you're in luck!

High pressure will remain in control of our weather, keeping conditions dry and allowing temperatures to gradually warm each afternoon.

Tuesday will bring another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the mid to upper 50s.

By Wednesday, temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s, followed by an even bigger warmup Thursday as highs reach the mid to upper 60s. A few locations could even touch 70 degrees!

Despite the warmer afternoons, mornings will remain chilly, with overnight temperatures generally falling into the 30s.

Near 70 Degrees Heading Into the Weekend

The warming trend will continue into Friday and Saturday, with afternoon highs expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s across parts of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

That's some pretty pleasant weather for the middle of November!

We'll continue to see plenty of dry weather through Friday and much of Saturday, giving us several opportunities to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

Overnight temperatures will also gradually become a little milder, with lows climbing into the upper 30s and around 40 degrees by the end of the week.

Rain Chances Return Late Saturday Into Sunday

Our next chance for rain looks to arrive late Saturday night and continue into Sunday as another cold front approaches the region.

This system could bring some much-needed rainfall to Central and Eastern Kentucky, although the exact timing and amounts will become clearer as we get closer.

Behind the cold front, another round of cooler air will move into the region, bringing afternoon highs back into the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday.

For now, enjoy the sunshine and gradually warming temperatures throughout the week before our next weather system brings changes heading into the second half of the weekend!