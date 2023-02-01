Sunshine Briefly Returns Midweek

Sunshine finally returns midweek but it won't help much with the enduring cold air in place. Expect highs in the 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. Watch for slick spots on the roads during your morning commute, we had a quick hit of light, mixed precipitation blow through overnight. The Bluegrass will end up mostly cloudy Wednesday night but southeastern counties will be grazed by yet another round of light freezing rain over to cold rain as highs rise into the 40s Thursday. We'll start the weekend off cold and dry and see a hefty warm up with highs in the 50s and a rising rain chance early next week.