Sunshine Briefly Returns Monday

We're in for a chilly but quiet Monday with highs in the 40s and a brief return to some sunshine. Low pressure down south will push moisture our way overnight. Expect increasing cloud cover and with lows near freezing, what will mainly end up as rain may start out as a wintry mix, snow showers and light freezing rain early Tuesday morning. Tuesday's highs in the 40s will keep rain showers going later in the day. Beyond isolated rain/snow showers Wednesday we're trending dry and colder the rest of the work week with well below normal highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. A few spots may dip into the upper teens.