Sunshine continues before rain and a big cooldown moves in to end the week

We are starting off the workweek with some beautiful fall weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky! Plenty of sunshine has stuck around throughout Monday afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s.

The nice weather will continue through Tuesday and the first part of Wednesday before our next weather system moves into the region. Showers will return late Wednesday, followed by a much colder blast of air that could even bring a few snow flurries to parts of Kentucky by the end of the week!

Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Continue Tuesday

After a beautiful Monday afternoon, we'll continue to enjoy some pleasant weather as we head into Tuesday.

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and low 40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon is shaping up to be another nice one, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming back into the mid 60s.

We'll stay dry through Tuesday and much of Wednesday, making it a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors before some big changes arrive.

Rain Chances Return Late Wednesday

Our next weather system will begin moving into the region Wednesday afternoon as an area of low pressure and an associated cold front approach Kentucky.

Showers will gradually spread from west to east, with the best chance for widespread rainfall arriving Wednesday evening and continuing into early Thursday morning.

A few rumbles of thunder cannot be completely ruled out, but this system is not expected to bring significant rainfall totals.

Most locations will likely see relatively light rainfall, with a half inch or more looking unlikely for much of the region.

Rain should begin tapering off Thursday morning, although a few lingering showers could stick around across Eastern Kentucky into the afternoon.

Much Colder Air Arrives Thursday and Friday

Once the cold front pushes through, we'll notice a big difference in our temperatures!

Colder air will quickly move into Central and Eastern Kentucky on Thursday, with temperatures dropping around 10–15 degrees compared to Wednesday.

Friday is shaping up to be the coldest day of the week, with afternoon highs only reaching the 40s across much of the region.

Overnight temperatures will also turn much colder, falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Widespread freezing temperatures will be likely Friday night into Saturday morning, so you'll want to make sure you're prepared for the colder conditions.

Could We See Our First Snow Flurries?

Believe it or not, we could even see a few snowflakes flying across parts of Central and Eastern Kentucky before the week is over!

As colder air moves into the region Thursday night into Friday morning, there is a small chance that lingering moisture could produce a few light snow flurries, especially across Eastern Kentucky.

However, several things would need to line up for this to happen, so confidence remains low at this time.

If we do see any flurries, no snow accumulation is expected.

Chilly Weekend Before Temperatures Gradually Rebound

The colder weather will stick around as we head into the weekend, with chilly mornings and afternoon temperatures running below average for this time of year.

The good news is that we'll begin drying things out after Thursday, with quieter weather expected heading into the weekend.

Temperatures should gradually start warming again as we head into next week, although it will take some time to shake off the colder air.

For now, enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures over the next couple of days before we trade our pleasant fall weather for a much colder end to the week!