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Sunshine Returns as Rain Wraps up Monday

Mostly Sunny and Hotter through Midweek
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After a weekend of seemingly never-ending round of showers, storms, heavy rain and localized flooding, the pattern finally flips to start the work week. Clouds break Monday with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for isolated showers lingering across southeastern counties, but most will stay dry. The heat slowly builds through midweek as high pressure takes control. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s Tuesday and around 90° Wednesday.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18