Sunshine Returns but the Cold Lingers Tuesday

Clouds break and sunshine returns Tuesday with highs still stuck in the mid 30s. A southerly wind shift will provide a brief "warm up" Wednesday but highs will still end up slightly below normal, in the mid 40s. A cold front sparks a few rain to snow showers Wednesday night with minor accumulation possible in spots. After that, more unseasonably cold air, Thursday's highs may only make it to the upper 20s.
