Sunshine returns for a warm Sunday before 90s return this week

Sunday is starting off with some clouds and areas of patchy dense fog across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Visibility could be reduced in a few spots early this morning, so give yourself a little extra time if you're heading out on the roads.

As we go throughout the rest of the morning, the fog will gradually lift and we'll see more sunshine work its way into the area. That sunshine will help temperatures quickly warm, with another warm and somewhat humid afternoon ahead.

Sunshine Returns With a Warm Afternoon

Once the morning fog and clouds clear, we'll see a mixture of sunshine and a few clouds for the rest of the day.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s for many of us, with a few locations potentially reaching the low 90s.

Most of the area will stay dry, but an approaching weak cold front could spark a few isolated showers or thunderstorms, especially across areas near and north of I-64. The overall rain chance remains low, and widespread storms are not expected.

A Few Showers Possible This Evening

The isolated rain chance could linger into this evening as the weak cold front gradually moves toward the Ohio Valley.

Any showers or storms that develop should remain isolated, and most communities will stay dry.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will begin filtering into the region overnight. Lows will range from the upper 50s farther north to the upper 60s across Southern Kentucky.

Slightly Cooler Monday

We'll notice a brief change Monday as high pressure moves into the region behind the front.

Temperatures will be cooler, with highs closer to 80 degrees across the Bluegrass and low to mid 80s for many other locations. Southern Kentucky could still reach the mid to upper 80s.

Overall, Monday should be a quieter and drier day before temperatures begin climbing again.

90s Make a Comeback Midweek

Our break from the heat won't last long.

A strong ridge of high pressure will begin building across the region Tuesday, allowing temperatures to quickly climb. Afternoon highs are expected to return to the low to mid 90s Tuesday through at least Thursday.

Rain chances also look limited Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning plenty of sunshine will accompany the summerlike temperatures.

Watching for Changes Late in the Week

There is still some uncertainty surrounding how quickly the hot weather breaks down later in the week.

Another cold front could approach the Ohio Valley around Thursday or Friday, which would bring increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Behind that system, temperatures should eventually fall back into the 80s as we head toward next weekend.