Sunshine Returns Midweek

We've hit the middle of the week and after a cold and frosty morning we'll see sunshine return with highs in the upper 50s Wednesday. Another mostly clear night with lows in the 30s Thursday morning will lead to frost formation but a warm front will send highs into the low to mid 60s later in the day. Active weather fires up Friday with rounds of showers, strong to severe storms and heavy rain starting in the morning and continuing through Friday night. A strong pressure gradient thanks to a passing Great Lakes low will crank up the wind Friday night into Saturday. Another wind advisory is likely with 40 to 50+ mph gusts possible.

